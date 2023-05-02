Sending Western Albemarle High School to its third consecutive loss, the Lady Hornets pulled out a 2-1 Senior Night win that proved vital to their postseason quest.

Contentious at times, Orange (8-4/3-3) rallied from a one-run deficit in the home-half of the sixth inning to knot the score, then overtake the Warriors for a 2-1 lead and ultimate victory.

According to Orange County Head Coach Neal Ferguson, “We needed that win, that was a big win for us. Right now, they are fourth in the region and we’re third so this win helps us with the regional seeding moving forward. As I’ve said before, we have two really good pitchers, I’ll even put the word great by that and they keep us in every ball game and that’s what the freshmen did for us tonight, kept us in the ballgame and kept us in the ballgame and then timely hits by our seniors got us through.”

Earning the win, freshman Kara Fincham allowed only one run while giving up just three hits, issuing a solo walk while striking 13 Warrior batters.

As both teams struggled to put bat to ball for the first five innings, the game remained scoreless until Western Albemarle, finally broke through in the sixth. Aided by a pair of infield errors, Mary Kumer initially reached first base then moved to third on another miscue before scoring to give the Warriors a 1-0 advantage.

Said Ferguson, “We need to get our bats going a little bit but we know that, we were hot going into spring break and now coming out of spring break, we just can’t find our timing and rhythm right now but as the season moves forward our goal is to be better the last five games of the season then the first five games of the season.”

Struggling at the plate for the majority of the evening with inconsistency in their bats, the Hornets nonetheless responded confidently with a two-out rally as senior Haley Martin coaxed a walk from Western Albemarle hurler Ananya Madaan to place the tying run on base.

Lacing a line drive double to right field, fellow classmate Maci Fayard advanced to third base on an outfield throwing error while Martin scored to knot the score at 1-1. Pressing forward on the same errant throw, Fayard plated the go-ahead run, giving Orange the lead, and eventual win, at 2-1.

Albeit timely, Orange collected just three hits for the game as Fayard accounted for two of those along with an RBI while Ja’chelle Mosley contributed one base knock.

“We still can make a playoff run, we’re a talented group and we’re just as talented as anybody that we’re going to play, we just have to get our bats going and when we do that, we’ll be okay,” said Ferguson.

Taking a definite positive turn in the right direction, the Hornets demonstratively defeated visiting Charlottesville High School on Thursday, April 27 by a 16-0 score.

Collecting 21 hits in the contest, Orange posted seven players (Ayla Fincham, Kara Fincham, Lauren Fincham, Hannah Hearl, Haley Martin, Adlee Shumake, Alivia Sliger) with two hits apiece while Molly Yowell went 3 for 3. Jordan Burley, Maci Fayard, Megan Fincham and Ja’chelle Mosley contributed one hit apiece for their squad.

On the mound for five innings, Hearl gave up only a pair of hits while striking out 15 Black Knight batters and a solo walk. Hearl’s last two outings, against Madison County and Charlottesville respectively, she has not allowed any runs on four combined hits from the two opposing teams while also striking out 26 batters between the two squads.