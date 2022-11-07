Orange Parks & Rec announces costume contest winners

The Orange County Parks & Recreation Department released the winners for their Halloween Office Costume Contest on Facebook on Friday, Nov. 4.
The contest started Halloween night with the launch of the photo album on their Facebook page. The pictures were up until Friday morning, at which point their total "likes" were tallied and the winners were announced. According to a Facebook post, the winners of the 2022 Office Costume Contest are:
1st Place - Orange County Administration, Human Resources, and Treasurer's Offices
2nd Place - Orange County Public Safety Building and Public Works
3rd Place - Hale Family Dentistry
Scariest Superlative - The Arts Center in Orange
Funniest Superlative - Grymes Memorial School (Specials)
Happiest Superlative - Virginia Cooperative Extension Office
Cutest Superlative - Town of Gordonsville Town Office