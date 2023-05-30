Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Orange Town Council's live music series, Music in the Park 2023, kicked off May 25 with Central Virginia's own AP Project taking the stage at Taylor Park.

The concert series will feature four Virginia-based bands, one every fourth Thursday of the month throughout the summer. After AP Project, the lineup includes the Virginia-based Stevie Nicks tribute band, Breaking the Chain, on June 22, acoustic duo the Ralstons on July 27 and funk-rock quartet the Unsuitables on Aug. 24 to close out the series.

“This has really been a long time in the making,” said Council Member Donna Waugh-Robinson. “It started as an idea that was discussed in 2022 by myself and former council members Elliot Fox and Tim Bosford, and has since been carried on by the new council members Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell. There's been a lot of people who have gotten behind this, and I think it shows.”

The event's turnout echoed the councilwoman's statement, as more than 120 people filed into Taylor Park's parking lot with chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and furry friends and enjoyed the pitch-perfect weather for an outdoor performance.

Food trucks and the occasional vendor were on hand to make sure the crowd was refreshed and well-fed, but in an unusual accommodation for a live music venue, event organizers allowed attendees to bring their own food and beverages, excluding alcohol.

“It's to make it more accessible to families,” Waugh-Robinson said, regarding the rule. “We don't want to host a free concert for the community and then charge them $5 for a bottle of water.”

The night's entertainment, the five-piece, multi-singer band known as the AP Project, featured Melinda James on lead vocals, Mike Pollock on guitar and vocals, Tanner Carlton on drums and vocals, Chad Linthicum on bass and vocals, and Mike O'Connor on Harmonica and additional percussion. The group covered classic rock, Americana and modern country with perfect harmonies capturing the crowd's attention.

For her part, James said the band had as good of a time as the crowd.

“I think my highlight for the night was this young man, looked like he was in his 20s, he was incredibly friendly and comfortable with everybody,” James said. “He came up and asked us to play 'Tennessee Whiskey', and then he just completely danced his face off. It was just an absolute expression of joy. I love that.”

Carlton echoed her sentiments, saying that the band looks forward to hopefully returning.

“I thought it was a great crowd, great weather, great venue and everything just came together perfectly,” Carlton said.

Next month, Breaking the Chain takes the stage on June 22. The even will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Taylor Park on Berry Hill Road in downtown Orange. Entrance is free.