A beautiful spring day for a tennis match had the Orange County Lady Hornets competing in a non-conference match against visiting Culpeper this past week, unfortunately for the Blue Devils, it turned into a dreary afternoon as they fell 9-0 to their hosts.

According to Orange County Head Coach Austin Horner, “ Overall, the team performed well and we were able to secure the match before doubles began. Clinching the match during singles play takes pressure off during doubles and allows us to give younger players an opportunity to gain match experience. We had freshman Addie McGinnis paired at #3 with senior Katelyn Clemet and they won their match 8-0.”

Singles winners from the Culpeper match included: Bree Squiers, Olivia Sciabarrasi, Katelyn Clemet, Mattie Carter, Carrie Kestner and Morgan Chiles. Double wins were from Bree Squiers paired with Mattie Carter, Olivia Sciabarrasi paired with Carrie Kestner and Katelyn Clemet paired with Addie McGinnis.

Orange County’s number two ranked Olivia Sciabbarrasi had this to say after her match, “The match went well, I just tried to keep the ball in play and stay out of my head. Since it is my senior season, I want to finish strong and with the win over Louisa last week, I’m just trying to keep the momentum going. It’s been really great playing with my teammates and I’m looking forward to a great season.”

Katelyn Clement is the number three player on the Hornets and has been on varsity since her sophomore year, commented on her win.

“It was a pretty good match, I just had to stay up and not get in my head, just calm down and get my serves in. I missed a couple which is why I lost the one game, but I just readjusted and got myself in my headspace and that allowed me to win. So far, if we win tonight, we’ll be 2-0, I’m feeling really good about it. I think we will be a lot better than last season and I’m really excited to see how it will turn out.”

The Hornets will travel to Albemarle High School on Thursday, March 30 for a 5:00 p.m. scheduled start time.

The Orange boys squad had two matches this past week, dropping a 4-5 decision to Jefferson District rival Louisa and downing non-conference Culpeper High School by a score of 8-1.

Head Coach Mike Jamerson’s boys team next match will be hosting Albemarle High School on Thursday, March 30