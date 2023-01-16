Orange girls dominate Goochland

Blowout isn’t descriptive enough to express how the Lady Hornets wounded visiting Goochland High School this past Friday evening as they caged the Bulldogs 56-10.

As Senior Nights go, this one could not have unfolded much better as Orange (8-6/2-4) controlled every facet of the contest by doubling statistics in the categories of rebounds (50-23), fewer turnovers at 16 to 43 and an even dozen steals contrasted to just four for the Bulldogs.

Opening the game with a short jumper from the lane by Nevaeh Fleming to lead 2-0, the Lady Bulldog advantage lasted all of 23 seconds as senior Hornet Olivia Sciabbarrasi nailed a three-pointer from the right baseline for a 3-2 edge at the 6:40 mark. Sciabbarrasi kicked off an Orange County 20-0 run that it would not relinquish for the remainder, ending the first quarter ahead 20-2.

Extending their dominance into the second period, the Hornets held Goochland (0-10/0-6) to a single point while opening up a 32-point lead at halftime. Freshman Tristen Weaver tallied all of her game points in the period for a seven-point performance while pulling away six rebounds as Orange took a 35-3 advantage into the break.

Instituting a full court press that rattled the Bulldogs to the point of forcing them into committing 26 first-half turnovers, Orange utilized its defensiveness prowess by converting several Goochland miscues into 15 points, almost half of its total for the opening stanzas.

According to Orange County Head Coach Corey Edmonds, “We knew that they (Goochland) have been struggling but we’ve been up and down all year and we seem to play best when we get after it. At times we get after it, then we take our foot off the gas, then we go after it again so I told them tonight to just get after it from the jump and, hopefully, we can get a good lead. If we get a big lead, then we can work on some stuff because you don’t want to become stagnant on our passes and things like that. We’ve stressed for the last two or three games, rebounding. That lack of rebounding has hurt us the last few games. I’ve been around long enough to know that if you win the rebounding battle, you’re going to win the game and that’s been our Achilles heel so I was pleased with how well we did on the boards tonight.”

Clearly overmatched, the Bulldogs nonetheless showed a bit of spirit after halftime by multiplying their first-half total as Faith Turner contributed a traditional three-point play with a layup and a subsequent foul shot followed by a pair of free throws from Fleming and a soft jumper from the lane by Turner.

Raining treys, the Hornets notched three in the quarter as senior Riley Harrington claimed a pair as did JaNiyah Hackley with :25 seconds on the clock for a 46-10 lead after three periods of play.

Tied for game-high scoring honors with 12 points apiece, Sciabbarrasi tallied all of her points in the first half while fellow senior Harrington knocked down four treys to accumulate her totals. Maggie Johnson dealt out three assists while pulling down four boards as Peyton Courtney contributed four points and four rebounds as well.

“It was good to get some of the other girls, besides the starters, in the game because It's a long season, people get hurt and it just gives other girls, some of the younger girls, some more game experience. If, later in the season when we’re playing another team, I might be able to throw you out there and, if you give me good minutes now, you might be able to help us later on in the season. I always tell the girls that you have to stay ready because you have no control over how many minutes, I give but when you do get your opportunity, you have to be ready,” said Edmonds.

Confining Goochland to zero points in the final quarter, the Hornets closed out the contest with trifectas coming at the beginning and end of the period from Keller Hines and Harrington respectively. In between, Laney Fayard registered her fifth and sixth steals of the night for successive scores. Accompanying her six takeaways, Fayard led Orange with nine rebounds while also handing out four assists.

Said Edmonds, “We’re at the point in the season now where every game is critical and you can’t be giving a game away if we want to get where we want to get to. We’re trying to make a push to get in the 4D playoffs and there are a lot of teams that we’re jumbled in with a couple teams that have five or six losses. We have to try and string some wins together and that was our goal at the beginning of the season to try and make the playoffs. We just have to come play our game and see what happens.”