Orange girls basketball falls to Fluvanna, Western

Despite a valiant effort at a rally in the fourth quarter, the Lady Hornets fell 54-37 to visiting Fluvanna High School this past Friday evening.

Struggling to find its footing in the opening stanza and regardless of Laney Fayard inspired play, tallying all of her team’s points in the period, Orange (2-4) was outscored 17-5 by the Flucos, led by Alana Carter-Johnston’s seven points.

A brief resurgence from the Hornets, had Maggie Johnson hitting a soft jumper from the lane followed up quickly by creating a Fluvanna turnover which resulted in JaNiyah Hackley driving to the basket to cut the lead to 17-9 with 7:20 left before halftime.

An 11-2 run allowed the Flucos to double the score on Orange however as Abby Seal nailed a pair of three-pointers and Carter-Johnston tacked on an additional trey and a lay-up to improve their lead to 28-10 at the break.

Outrebounding Fluvanna 32-21 on the night, the Hornets nonetheless were outscored 26- 12 in the paint while also giving up 29 turnovers to their guests.

Finding a bit of fuel after halftime from Olivia Sciabbarrasi’s and Fayard’s back-to-back jumpers and Johnson’s floater in the lane for a 6-2 spurt to start the third quarter, Orange brought the score to 30-16 at the 5:10 mark of the period.

Owning the area underneath the bucket for the majority of the night, the Flucos scored six of their seven third quarter baskets from the lane as they pushed a 12-4 run to end the period ahead 42-20.

Johnson locked in on a trey from right of the key to begin the Hornets final stand at the start of the fourth quarter as the hosts goaded Fluvanna (4-3) into eight turnovers in the period to make another impressive run, only to come up short on the scoreboard.

For the night, Fayard led Orange with nine points and five boards while Sciabbarrasi contributed eight points as Johnson pulled away 10 rebounds with six points.

Fluvanna’s Carter-Johnston led all scores with 22 points for the game.

The previous Tuesday, visiting Western Albemarle High School defeated their hosts 46-29 at the Hornet Sports Center.

Opening the game with a three-pointer from the left baseline, Sciabbarrasi put her team ahead 3-0 at the 5:43 mark as Fayard followed up with a foul shot and a soft jumper to double the score and put Orange in front 6-3 with less than two minutes (1:52) remaining in the first quarter.

Consecutive treys from Johnson and Sciabbarrasi, who ended the quarter as she started it, pushed the Hornets advantage to 12-6 to close the first period.

Fayard and Schibbarrasi would both end up in double figures with 10 points apiece as Fayard also pulled down seven boards for Orange on the night.

Oliwia Lubinska and Ava Nauman respectively knocked down back-to-back three-pointers at the start of the second period as Western Albemarle tied the game at 12-12 with 6:07 left in the quarter. Emma Schmitz gave the Lady Warriors the lead for good at the 5:04 mark with a lay-up from the right side of the paint, to make the score 14-12.

Closing the gap to a bucket, Witt Tibbs sunk both of her free throws to bring the Hornets to within 16-14 with 3:32 remaining before halftime but a 7-2 run, capped by a put-back from underneath by Schmitz, moved Western Albemarle in front 23-16 at the break.

Said Orange County Head Coach Corey Edmonds, “Kudos to them (Western Albemarle) but I think we started settling a lot. When we attacked the basket and was getting after it and playing good defense, good things were happening. We would come off of a screen, take a jump shot, and then when we started missing, they (Western Albemarle) would get leak outs, score, and then we put our heads down and it just went downhill. When we don’t see the ball going in the basket, it sort of gets dejecting but you still have to continue to play defense. When we didn’t score, it just went downhill and we started hanging our heads so it was just tough.”

The second-half proved to be more of a discouragement to the Hornets as Western Albemarle (4-0) utilized three trifectas and a devastating inside presence for a 13-2 third quarter run to double the score at 36-18 over its hosts.

A pair of three-pointers from Awa Ewen and another courtesy of Lubinska provided beyond the arc firepower for the Lady Warriors while 14 period rebounds including eight offensive boards seemingly overwhelmed Orange County (2-3) underneath the basket.

The Lady Warriors pulled away 39 rebounds to Orange County’s 25 for the contest.

A mild rally in the final period allowed the Hornets to win the quarter as a turnover from Western Albemarle’s Schmitz resulted in Fayard stealing the ball, driving to the basket for a layup and resultant successful free throw with :25 seconds on the clock.

For Western Albemarle, Ewen and Schmitz each contributed 11 points while Lubinska had nine points on three treys. Schmitz also had 11 rebounds on the evening.