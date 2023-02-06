An Orange County farmer recently received national recognition for his implementation of best management practices.

Bob Wilbanks, a beef cattle farmer based in Rapidan, was selected by the Virginia division of the American Forage and Grassland Council to represent the commonwealth at the organization’s national competition from Jan. 8 to 11 in Winston Salem, N.C.

At the competition, Wilbanks shared his experiences converting his farm to a diversified grazing system with a variety of forage types.

Wilbanks was raised on a hog and tobacco farm in Tennessee and had a small ranch in Texas before moving to the Piedmont region. The farmer was clear that he doesn’t see teaching about sustainable practices as a condemnation of conventional farming, but rather as a way for other farmers to potentially save money and produce better results by trying out a different approach.

“The conventional ways are all well and good,” Wilbanks said, “but if you get a little bit outside of that box, sometimes you can do things a little bit better and differently.”

When Wilbanks originally bought the farm, the 225-acre open grazing area consisted of only one to two paddocks and suffered from naked ground and low soil fertility. With the help of Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) cost share programs, he has added fences to allow for rotational grazing and protect the two-mile creek that runs through his property, along with creating riparian buffers that naturally filter the water and providing additional habitat for native animals such as bobwhite quail.

Wilbanks also has been able to gradually convert the pastures from Kentucky 31 fescue to several other grasses that are better for both the environment and the cattle. Kentucky 31 fescue, which was patented by the University of Kentucky, became a staple grass for farmers due to its extreme resilience and is still in use today. In 1972, researchers at the University of Kentucky discovered a toxic endophyte in the fescue plant. The produced toxin can cause blood vessel constriction in cattle, leading to problems with body temperature management, reproduction and milk production.

Today, Wilbanks has converted about half of his pastureland to other types of grasses and plants, including a safer novel endophyte fescue and native switchgrass. By rotating the cattle and cycling through warm season annuals like millet and winter brassicas like turnips during the conversion process, he is able to keep his cattle grazing approximately 300 days per year, leading to substantial savings from purchasing less hay.

By not cutting hay and allowing the cattle to pad nutrients back into the soil, Wilbanks also has been able to significantly increase overall levels of organic matter present in the soil and stop purchasing nitrogen fertilizer.

“We’ve got our organic matter of our soil up to 8.4 percent, which is just through the roof,” he said.

Wilbanks’ next stop will be Petersburg this March, where he will participate in a Novel Tall Fescue Renovation Workshop sponsored by the Virginia Cooperative Extension, VSU College of Agriculture and the Alliance for Grassland Renewal.

Farmers who are interested in learning more about best management practices and available cost share programs can contact CWSCD at (540) 825-8591 or visit www.culpeperswcd.org.