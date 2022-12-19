Orange County Children’s Toy Box enters its 31st year

For the last 31 years, the Robinson family has been giving the reformed Grinch a run for his money when it comes to saving Christmas for vulnerable families.

Founded by Donna Waugh-Robinson, whose family owned and operated Orange’s famed Harley-Davidson dealership for decades, the Orange County Children’s Toy Box (often abbreviated to just “the Toy Box”) has been one of the area’s most prominent and impactful charities for over three decades now, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

As with their stewardship of the motorcycle dealership, the Toy Box is a family affair. Waugh-Robinson’s daughter, Ellie Robinson, is one of the major coordinators.

“There are about 15 of us who manage the accounts and logistics year-round,” she said. “But I’d say the total number of volunteers over the course of the year is probably close to 200-250.”

She said that while people donate toys, clothing and books, many just donate cash, which the organization then uses to purchase gifts to be distributed.

“We go to the Walmart in Locust Grove and buy the items for donation,” Robinson said. “This year, I think we cleaned out the winter coat racks.”

Robinson said that the volunteers look for items that will have real utility for the recipients, and for things that are going to last a while.

“We don’t want to give something that will fall apart after one use,” she said,

At first glance, the Toy Box seems similar to Christmas charities all over the country. Toy drives are nigh ubiquitous this time of year. It’s not until you look closer, at the little things, that you see how it sets itself apart from other groups who want to help.

“If we have a family of five, we’ll often get a big Lego set, or something that can benefit the whole family,” Robinson said. “And if we give something that requires batteries, we’ll tape some to the packaging so we’re not giving something that can’t be used.”

Taking the time to look at who is receiving the presents is something rarely seen in Christmas Charities of this size, but it’s just another example of how Orange County is superlative in taking care of its own.

“This year, we’ll help about 315 families,” Robinson said. “But next year, we’ll still try to help even more.”

For those who want to volunteer, donate or inquire about assistance, please go to www.occtoybox.org.