Despite losing a good number of players from the previous season, expectations and opportunities are once again high for the Orange County boys’ soccer squad 2023 campaign according to head coach Ben Freeman.

“Thus far, I feel like we have a really talented, deep squad. We have a lot of young guys that have come into the team that are making us stronger from top to bottom. We had one scrimmage last week that was a good test to see who we have and what we’re looking like. I feel like that was a good showing for us as we were at Eastern View and won 5-2 so it was a good first game. I feel like we’ve got good balance across the team and I want us to be a team that’s able to keep possession well but not possession just for the sake of it but with a purpose. I feel like we have the guys to do that, we are jelling as we move into the season. I’m optimistic about that we can have a good season and coming off last year when we had a really successful season. We did lose a lot of players but, as I mentioned, we had some guys come in and I feel like we have a good team.”

Communication and comfortableness with your teammates are always key components in team play and that is also paramount within Freeman’s soccer squad. In conjunction with those elements, well-defined strategic implementation with an emphasis on shifting or fluctuating adjustments, is a chief principal in any system.

Said Freeman, “It's super important to cover for one another and communicate, fill in for a guy that might be moving forward or just adjusting so that we’re all on the same page so communication is always a big factor and we’re always talking about that. I’d like our team to be flexible and able to adjust. Whether it be due to our injuries/absences, due to tactics another team may be using, or what may or may not be working for us at any given time. With that said, we train to be comfortable with variations of a four-back system and a three-back system.”

The Hornets season has just begun and with their overall record at 2-1 and 1-1 in the Jefferson District, Freeman realizes the magnitude of each and every match and the consequences if you don’t bring your A-game into each contest.

According to Freeman, “Year in and year out, the Jefferson District is really tough and there are some really good teams so every game we play, we’re going to be tested against a quality opponent. If you’re not at your best, they are going to make you pay and you can walk away with a loss. We also talk a lot about being focused and having the right intensity, the right mindset to come out and be at our best because that’s what you have to do in order to compete with the teams in this district and all the schools are continually getting better. Generally, the Charlottesville area schools are at the top but Orange, Fluvanna, Goochland, Louisa are all getting better and you have to play your best all the time.”

Orange is at Charlotteville High School today. The scheduled kickoff is 7 p.m.