Orange boys sneak by Madison

In what began as a not so engaging contest, turned into a thrilling, down to the wire, tight and taut clash between long-established rivals as Orange County scratched out a 56-55 victory over the Mountaineers of Madison High School this past Monday evening at the “Hornets’ Nest”.

Opening the contest with a steal and subsequent layup, Seth McLearen gave Madison a 2-0 lead just moments (7:25) into the game but a spot-up three-pointer exactly one minute later from the right baseline by Jiderius Brown moved the Hornets in front by a point at 3-2.

Maneuvering skillfully underneath the basket with effective spin moves, Chase Rollins used consecutive layups while Seneca Hill hit a trey from deep on the baseline to complete a nine-point run to give Orange a 9-2 advantage with 1:57 remaining in the first quarter. A traditional three-point play from Hill resulted in the junior shooting guard hitting three consecutive free throws as Braylon Stanley knocked down another trey with 39 seconds on the clock for a 15-4 Hornet lead after one period.

Continuing with its concentrated defensive efforts, Orange pressured the Mountaineers into several missed opportunities in the second stanza as Madison committed eight turnovers in the period with the Hornets benefitting from the miscues.

Stanley nailed another trifecta and Rollins continued his dominating play under the bucket to start the quarter, providing the Hornets with a 16-point lead at 20-4 with just under six minutes (5:56) left before halftime.

The Mountaineers Bryce Breeden’s seven consecutive points provided a spark for the visitors as they closed to within 23-11 but an 8-3 spurt from Orange, including a buzzer beating three-pointer from JaePharoah Carpenter pushed the hosts lead to 31-14 at the break.

Madison adapted rapidly in the second-half as it altered dynamics completely in flipping the figurative switch on the Hornets with a 17-4 eruption that brought the score to 36-31 with 2:40 remaining in the third period.

Pressuring Orange extensively, the home squad committed double-digit (11) turnovers in the quarter as Breeden and William Acton Jr., scoring 11 and nine points respectively, commanded the bulk of the Mountaineers scoring output in the rally.

According to Orange Head Coach Adam Utz, “I think they (Madison) did a really good job in the second-half of adjusting. We were ultra-aggressive in the first quarter and a half and they did a good job of matching that in the second-half. In the third quarter, I thought they came out and turned our pressure back against us. They really pressured us instead of us getting the ball and pressuring them. Kudos to Ben (Breeden) and kudos to Madison for shocking us in the third quarter. The third quarter has been our Achilles heel all season.”

Closing the gap even more, Acton Jr. successfully converted all four of his free throw attempts while Breeden tacked on a jumper with two seconds on the clock to pull the Mountaineers to within 41-37, ending the third period.

Fittingly, the contentious contest came down to a handful of agonizing situations, tormenting the equally sided fan-packed auditorium in the final moments.

Beginning the final period with a trey from left of the key, Breeden brought Madison to within a single point (41-40) as Leroy Yates gave his team its first lead of the contest since the opening bucket with a pair of made foul shots for a 42-41 edge at the 6:41 mark.

This time hitting from the right baseline, Breeden moved the Mountaineers in front 45-41 with 5:34 remaining in the game.

An inbounds pass and ensuing layup from Brody Foran seemingly sparked the Hornets as they responded with a 6-0 run, propelling them into the lead once again as a layup from Stanley followed by a steal and up and under bucket from Hill propelled them into a 47-45 momentary advantage.

Reacting efficiently, Madison shifted in front once more as Yates hit the back end of his foul shot, Breeden’s three-pointer from the corner and a McLearen free throw for a 50-47 edge at 2:57 on the quarter clock.

After Orange knotted the score at 50 points apiece, the Mountaineers eclipsed the Hornets again on two productive free throws from Breeden for a two- point advantage with 2:13 to go in the contest.

On the brink of defeat, a frenzied Orange County revival tied the game on Stanley’s driving layup and, following a Mountaineer timeout, a bold move to the bucket from Rollins powered the Hornets into the lead at 54-52 with 1:13 on the scoreboard. Effectively substituting for Brown who had earlier fouled out of the game, freshman Keondre Hudgens comfortably sank both ends of his foul shots for a slim 56-52 margin with only 39.1 seconds lingering on the clock.

Said Utz, “Keondre is going to be a really tough player for us and he shows a lot of poise with the basketball. We’re putting him in some tough spots as a freshman and I’m super proud of Keondre for answering the bell with that responsibility tonight.”

Aptly tense to the end, a couple of missed foul shots from Orange gave the Mountaineers one last and fleeting opportunity with just over four seconds remaining and, appropriately enough, Breeden nailed his final and sixth trey of the evening with two ticks on the scoreboard for the ending score.

“I was not pleased with our effort at times in the second-half, I think we got complacent but, one thing I know about our team is that we’re able to respond. We challenged our guys with about six minutes left and down by four points, I just told them that we were playing poorly so it’s do or die time so let’s find out what we’re made of. We showed a lot of fight and we were able to respond and I’m proud of our guys for doing that. Chase Rollins has been tough for us on the glass and Braylon Stanley, those guys are the guys that we’re leaning on right now and there will be other guys that step up. If we keep playing Orange County basketball and not playing the other team’s basketball, we’re going to be alright, said Utz”

Stanley led the Hornets with 15 points as Rollins contributed a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards while Foran had 11 points. Hill pulled down nine rebounds as Foran had eight.

Game high scorer was Madison’s Breeden with 32 points while Acton Jr. had 11 points.