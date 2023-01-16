Orange boys clobber Goochland

Flipping the script completely from their previous outing against Albemarle High School in which they lost decisively (32-70), the Hornets recovered nicely by roundly defeating the Bulldogs of Goochland High School 73-30.

Placing three players in double figures, Orange County, not only controlled the tempo of the game from the outset, but governed each crucial aspect in routing the Bulldogs to even its record in the Jefferson District at 3-3 while improving to 9-5 overall.

Opening the contest with Chase Rollins powering to the basket while benefitting from three consecutive steals and subsequent layups by Darius Holmes and consecutive treys from Braylon Stanley, the Hornets blitzed to a 16-1 lead with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter.

Not allowing the Bulldogs to gain any traction, Orange continued its ascendancy with a 16-5 run, assisted by an additional seven points from Holmes as he swiped his fourth steal of the quarter. The junior shooting guard would tack on two more later in the game to finish with six for the night to go along with his 13 points.

Complimenting their teammate, Seneca Hill lofted a soft jumper from the lane while adding a layup to close the period as Brody Foran finessed a move underneath the basket and Stanley hit another three-pointer allowing the Hornets to end the period with a 32-6 advantage.

Decisively winning the rebound battle at 31 boards to 16, Orange also coerced its hosts into 23 turnovers over the course of the contest to totally dislodge any strategy from the Bulldogs.

A step-back jumper from the paint area from Johan Solleveld Jr began the second quarter as Foran pumped in a pair of treys, sank a couple of free throws and added a layup to finish with 10 points in the quarter while Rollins stroked another jumper from the arc. Two more trifectas from Stanley prompted the Hornets in scoring 52 first-half points as they beguiled Goochland (0-12/0-6), holding them to just five baskets and 17 points.

Not pumping the brakes in the second-half, Orange (9-5/3-3) prolonged the Bulldogs angst by limiting them to six shots from the field and a lone bucket in the third period while persistently putting up points increasing its already substantial margin with a 13-2 surge, effecting a 65-19 lead at quarters end.

Topping the scoring for Orange, Stanley had 17 points with four treys while Foran contributed 14 points and eight rebounds as Hill provided six assists and eight points.