Orange boys rocked by Albemarle

Coming off of an emotional 62-60 loss to Jefferson District rival Fluvanna High School the previous night, the Hornets fell hard at home to Albemarle High School 70-32 recently.

Said Orange County Head Coach Adam Utz, “We came off an emotional game last night, losing by two points to a cross-town rival and I think we responded well in the first-half but our legs caught up with us a little bit in the second-half but we have to find a way to grit it out and be a little bit tougher.”

An initial promising beginning, Orange took the lead with Brody Foran nailing a three-pointer from the left baseline at the 6:58 mark but, ultimately, that would be the last advantage the Hornets would hold for the contest.

Responding in kind, Benjamin Wesson knotted the score for Albemarle with his own trey from the top of the key just moments later while pushing the Patriots into the lead with another three-pointer, this time from the right baseline, at 6-3 with just over four minutes (4:08) remaining in the opening period.

In addition to Wesson’s consecutive trey’s, Albemarle (12-1/5-0) used an 8-3 run to take a 14-6 first quarter lead that it would not relinquish for the remainder of the evening.

After closing the gap to six points on a pair of Darius Holmes foul shots, an emphatic dunk from Carter Wesson allowed the Patriots to double the score once again on the Hornets at 16-8. Spotting up from the top of the key once more, Benjamin Wesson hit his third trifecta of the evening as Christian Humes turned another Hornet miscue into a layup while Benjamin Wesson did the same moments hence for a 24-10 lead with 5:35 remaining before halftime.

An intense half-court pressure defense from the Patriots resulted in Orange committing 32 turnovers during the contest, including 18 in the first half.

“I think Albemarle’s press made it tough for us as we struggled to find open guys and slashing to the ball was extremely difficult. We also had 18 turnovers at halftime which is 10-15 too many, so if we can eliminate some of those turnovers and just continue to battle, we could compete with those guys, said Utz.

An inspired surge from the Hornets begun by Braylon Stanley’s trey and consecutive layups via Johan Solleveid Jr and Chase Rollins, sliced the Albemarle lead in half at 24-17 with 2:45 left in the period. Following the Patriots pushing their advantage back to double digits, Orange pulled within 28-19 before back-to-back three-pointers from Amajie Parker and Benjamin Wesson, complimented by an agile up and under maneuver from Parker led to a commanding 36-19 score heading into the break.

Regardless of the double digit (17) halftime deficit, the Hornets rimmed the nets at 46% from the field (6 for 13) to keep pace with Albemarle for the majority of first-half. Due in large part to the visitors heightened defensive presence, Orange was not nearly as effective in its shot selection after the break, misfiring at a 28% clip on five of 18 shots from the field.

According to Utz, “They (Albemarle) are pretty good but I thought that we came out in the first half and played fairly well honestly. Early in the game we hit some shots which generated some defense for us and, I know it usually goes the other way around when the defense generates offense, but we hit some shots and were able to set it up early in the game. In the second-half, they shot the ball much better than we did in the first. Overall, I’m pleased with our effort for the first 15 minutes and the last 17 minutes kind of made the difference but we are doing what we can, we just have to find a way to grit in out.”

Continuing its effective execution into the third period and beyond, Albemarle governed the paint while controlling the tempo once again as it overcame the Hornets by plucking 43 boards in contrast to the hosts 28.

Outscoring Orange (8-5/2-3) 34-13 in the final two periods, the Patriots were led by Benjamin Wesson’s game-high 24 points to go along with matching teammate Benny Koutone’s seven rebounds.

For the Hornets, Solleveid Jr had eight points and six boards while Rollins and Foran contributed five points apiece with Rollins hauling in seven rebounds.

“I was not pleased with our effort on the glass, I think we can rebound the ball better than we did tonight but, again, we have a talented group. We’re right where we need to be and if we can build off of this and prepare for the second half of the year coming up, we should be alright,” according to Utz.