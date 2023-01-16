Orange Board of Supervisors holds first meeting of 2023

According to the Orange County Board of Supervisors bylaws, the first regular meeting of the year is when they appoint their chairman and vice chairman, as well as secretaries and committee and subcommittee appointments.

First up was the vote for Chairman, a seat held last year by District 1’s Mark Johnson. This year, it appears he’ll do the same, as his was the only name nominated and he was elected unanimously. District 5’s Lee Frame was last year’s Vice-Chairman, and he received the same treatment, elected both unopposed and unanimously.

“At least we only needed one vote,” Johnson said, quipping about the Speaker of the House of Representatives debacle from earlier this month to the subdued laughter of all.

Orange County Administrator, Ted Voorhies and Administration Office Manager, Alyson Simpson, will serve another year in their posts of Clerk and Chief Deputy Clerk, respectively.

The appointment of a Planning Commission Liaison was brought up, and Chairman Johnson said that he felt the position could be added into the informal responsibilities of the Chairman to attend Commission meeting and liaise on a pro re nata basis. The board was in consensus, and the matter did not require a formal vote.

The first meeting of the year is also designated as the time to address any alterations or amendments to the Board of Supervisors’ bylaws themselves, which the board declined to do and voted unanimously to approve the bylaws as they are.

Another topic to be addressed at this meeting was the schedule. Previously, the Board of Supervisors meetings are conducted on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month beginning at 5:00 P.M. unless otherwise advertised. Minor adjustments are made to the meeting schedule in November, in which they meet only on the 2nd Tuesday, and December, when they meet on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month. All meetings are held in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room at the Public Safety Building unless otherwise noted.

Lastly were committee assignments. Supervisors Crozier and Marshall were appointed to the solid waste subcommittee, which they accepted. The Germanna-Wilderness Steering Committee was mentioned as having been obsolete, and thus the committee was disbanded. All other committee assignments remained as they were, and a full list, along with further details regarding the Board of Supervisors, its meetings and its policies, are available on the Orange County official website at www.orangecountyva.gov.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet again on January 24, at 5:00 P.M.