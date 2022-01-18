Youngkin's plan to ban race discussions and mask mandates won't help Virginia students

The Daily Progress

Virginia’s schools need help. They won’t get it being turned into stages for political theater. That is what Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first two executive orders do. They do not address a roaring achievement gap where white and Asian students outperform Hispanic and African American students. They do not address flagging test scores among all students. They do not address funding disparities between school districts in rich suburbs and poor rural areas. They do not address problems with school violence, bullying or drugs.

Instead, Youngkin’s first two edicts signaled his priorities: a desire to coddle a political base that does not want to teach students facts about the state’s ugly legacy of racial discrimination and does not want to accept principles of public health designed to protect children.

Youngkin’s first order bans “the use of inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory.” For starters, almost any concept can be deemed divisive and debate over controversial subjects is how students learn to analyze and think for themselves. Critical Race Theory is a 40-year-old concept that racial discrimination exists in institutions as well as individuals. What it has become now is a bogeyman for those who fear that a fuller understanding of Virginia’s race relations threatens myths that now suppress truth. The state fought against making lynching a federal crime. It used separate-but-equal laws to deny Blacks admission to public venues. It closed schools rather than submit to integration.

Facts about these and other discrimination such as an interracial marriage ban and literacy tests for voters will not cause racism. They just might help discourage it.

If you want to talk double standards, consider this: The same day Youngkin forbade teaching Virginia students about the legacy of slavery and racial prejudice, he issued another executive order that set up a commission to study anti-Semitism in the state.

The governor’s second executive order bans mask mandates in public schools during a pandemic. This does nothing to improve test scores. Rather, it placates political supporters who, inexplicably, demand defiance of science to secure their votes.

Youngkin’s explanation that the order is merely a matter of individual parental rights ignores the rights of parents whose children will be forced to sit next to unmasked, and in some cases unvaccinated, classmates amidst the spread of a potentially deadly disease.

The lives of children demand extra caution, not irresponsible gambling. Remember the days when the presence of exposed asbestos fibers closed whole schools? Public health officials at the time used a “one fiber theory:” A single fiber could injure or kill a child.

The sad thing is that the governor, a brilliant businessman who ran a very effective election campaign, seems to understand this. In a speech to the General Assembly Monday, Youngkin tried to have it both ways. He defended his decision to let parents opt out of mask mandates. Then, he turned around and said “I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated for Covid-19, and get the booster.”

The General Assembly speech also included an assessment of Virginia’s real school problems.

“60% of our students don’t meet national proficiency standards, including over 70% of Latino students, and over 80% of black students, failing to meet standard on the math NAEP tests,” Youngkin told members of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates.

“Starting now we’re ending the accountability shell games intended to make us feel good but amount to the often stated ‘soft bigotry of low expectations.’ Let’s stop cheating our kids.”

Youngkin went on to push for $150 million to open 20 new charter schools. Charter schools are a staple of conservative theory which says privatizing government programs makes them more effective. Critics say charter schools drain tax dollars to fund private schools and leave already struggling public schools worse off.

Hmmm, sounds like an “inherently divisive concept.”

Still, whatever else they are, charter schools actually attempt to address real problems in educating Virginia’s children.

Ending mask mandates during a pandemic and denying the role of race in the state’s history won’t do a thing.