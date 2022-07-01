WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (July 1)

Every week Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses one story from the past week on CBS 19 as part of a collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment brings viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community. Find past segments below.
GALLERY: Beyond the Headlines with Jim Spencer
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (May 27)
Every week Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses one story from the past week on CBS 19 as part of a collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment brings viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community. Find past segments below.
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (May 20)
Every week Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses one story from the past week on CBS 19 as part of a collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment brings viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community. Find past segments below.
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (May 13)
Every week Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses one story from the past week on CBS 19 as part of a collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment brings viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community. Find past segments below.
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (Apr. 29)
Every week Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses one story from the past week on CBS 19 as part of a collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment brings viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community. Find last week's segment below.
Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses the week's news on CBS 19.
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (Apr. 22)
Every week Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses one story from the past week on CBS 19 as part of a collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment brings viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community. Find last week's segment below.
Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses former Vice President Mike Pence's appearance at UVa with CBS19 anchor Ashley Brooks.
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (Apr. 15)
Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses former Vice President Mike Pence's appearance at UVa with CBS19 anchor Ashley Brooks as part of a new collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment will bring viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community each week. Find last week's segment here.
Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses the Fry’s Spring shooting arrests with CBS19 anchor Ric Young as part of a new collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.”
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (Apr. 8)
Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses the Fry’s Spring shooting arrests with CBS19 anchor Ric Young as part of a new collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment will bring viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community each week.
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (June 24)
Every week Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses one story from the past week on CBS 19 as part of a collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment brings viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community. Find past segments below.