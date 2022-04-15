 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Beyond the Headlines with The Daily Progress's Jim Spencer (Apr. 15)

Jim Spencer, editorial page editor for The Daily Progress, discusses former Vice President Mike Pence's appearance at UVa with CBS19 anchor Ashley Brooks as part of a new collaboration called “Beyond the Headlines.” The segment will bring viewers thoughtful analysis of important stories in our community each week. Find last week's segment here.

