Opinon/Letter: Eugenics charge is hyperbole

I am disappointed to see the Daily Progress consent to lending the authors’ professional credentials to such a specious argument against allowing women a choice in their health care and well being. The authors chastise a previous editorial for use of sensationalism in the optics of late term birth defects but in the same breath, raise the specter of Nazi eugenics programs and euthanasia of newborn infants. Incidentally when I search “reason women have abortions”, the first hit is the referenced 18-year-old survey. Doctors, in this complex and nuanced topic, I’m sure you can do better than this.