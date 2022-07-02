Opinon/Letter: Bring kids to the opera

Should the children of Charlottesville and neighboring counties experience professional musical productions? The supporters of Charlottesville Opera (formerly Ash Lawn Opera) have thought so for the past 45 summers.

Hearing well-loved songs performed by talented artists from across the country and melodies played by a full professional orchestra is a special experience. Couple that with seeing colorful costumes and sets in the historic Paramount Theater gives our youth an opportunity not often available in a community our size.

And this summer, local schoolchildren cast as the von Trapp children have been given the chance to work with professionals on stage in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” to be performed on July 7-10.

Create a lifelong memory this summer: let your kids experience the joy of live performance by fantastically talented artists!

Melissa A. Young

Board Member, Charlottesville Opera