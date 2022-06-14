Opinon/Editorial: Gun control doesn't hurt Black people

With recent mass shootings prompting a serious debate about access to guns, The Daily Progress has heard from readers who believe making it harder to own guns will do nothing to stem the bloody crisis.

Most of the arguments are familiar. When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns. If 18-year-olds can serve in the military and vote, they should be able to buy assault rifles with cursory background checks from licensed firearms dealers and no background checks in private purchases. Big cities suffer as much or more gun violence as places with less restrictive gun ownership laws. Bans or restrictions on assault weapons sales violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

But the most interesting theory forwarded in behalf of open access to firearms that we have seen is that gun control is racist and hurts Black people. The idea, generally promoted by White conservatives, argues that gun control laws were originally enacted centuries ago to stop enslaved and freed Black people from owning firearms. So they remain racist today.

Here is how one letter writer explained it:

“When Americans fervently push for gun control measures, they often forget a key historical component to this conversation; that is, historically speaking, that gun control perpetuates systemic racism.

“The origins of gun control in America can be traced to colonial Virginia’s slave codes, which prohibited firearm ownership to the enslaved. After ratification of the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments, segregation laws continued to limit the rights of black citizens by restricting the sale of firearms based on race and economic status. Robert Williams is a famous example of a Civil Rights leader who challenged these laws in order to defend his community against police and the KKK, writing that black ‘citizens can, and must, act in self-defense against lawless violence.’ Even today, increased profiling and firearm restrictions in public housing disproportionately target black gun owners. Whether direct or implicit, gun control has always restricted the rights of black Americans. Gun control proposals inconsiderate of this truth will only preserve this racist legacy.”

We asked Kevin Gaines, a University of Virginia professor of African-American studies, to analyze this reasoning in the face of current events, including the mass killing of black customers at a Buffalo grocery store by a self-styled 18-year-old White supremacist and the slaughter of 19 Texas fourth graders by an teenager who legally bought two assault rifles on his 18th birthday. Gaines called the theory a disingenuous attempt by right wing conservatives to use race to discredit a liberal policy position. Gaines likened the argument to a failed syllogism: 1. Gun control laws were historically racist. 2. Racism is bad for Blacks. 3. Therefore, gun control is bad for Blacks.

The world has changed significantly from the antebellum South where gun laws targeting Blacks originated.

Now, according to research gathered by Everytown for Gun Safety, “each day on average, 30 Black Americans are killed by guns and more than 110 experience non-fatal injuries.” Worse, Black Americans are three times as likely as White Americans to be shot and killed by a police officer. The solution to neither of those inequities rests in access to firearms.

In high profile police killings of Blacks by police, the gun lobby and its political supporters almost never argue for the gun rights of the victims. In 2016, a police officer shot Philando Castile to death near St. Paul, Minn., after stopping Castile because he had burned out brake lights. The shooting came as Castile tried to explain that he had a legally registered pistol in his car.

“Slavery is gone,” Gaines noted. “But many people in the U.S. still fear Black empowerment.”

America’s gun industry depends on fear for its survival. America’s gun culture depends on firearms to allay those fears.

The problem in the U.S. is not that gun control restricts the rights of Black Americans to arm themselves. In a nation drowning in a sea of blood generated by hundreds of millions of unregistered guns, people of all races, creeds and colors can get almost all the weapons they want.

What they won’t find is the antidote for a society so poisoned by its need for firepower that it tolerates mass shootings of children.