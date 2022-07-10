Opinioni/Letter: Scapegoating Biden

It would seem that we elect a president so that we have someone to blame for all we see as a failure. The economic situation has absolutely been caused by Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and the decisions of the current Supreme Court of the United States are not a creation of the current administration.
It is more than sad. United we stand. Divided we fall.
Kerin Yates
Free Union
