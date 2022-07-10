Opinion: Owning slaves, Jefferson empowered racism

I am the president of Reclaimed Roots Descendent Alliance and a descendant of the enslaved families of Monticello and the enslaved laborers of the University of Virginia. Three generations of my ancestors were owned by Thomas Jefferson and his descendants. Six of my ancestors were sold in court square in 1829 at the second estate sale of Thomas Jefferson. My connection to Thomas Jefferson, Monticello and UVA runs deeply through slavery and oppression

In May 2022, Reclaimed Roots Descendant Alliance made a request to Jefferson Madison Regional Library to change the name of the library. Our request was built on the premise of making the name feel more inclusive, specifically to Black individuals. Our position is that legacy of a building’s namesake should be in alignment with the values and mission. The values of the library in 1972 when it became Jefferson Madison Regional Library are very different from its stated values today. We urged the library re-examine the name Jefferson Madison, based on their ties to slavery

The current values of the JMRL library as listed on the website state that;

WE SERVE OUR COMMUNITY. We appreciate diversity and are mindful of the culture and history of our organization, our region, and our communities.

WE PROVIDE FREE, EQUITABLE, OPEN ACCESS TO INFORMATION. ,,,,,,we embrace our responsibility to amplify a full spectrum of voices.

WE INSPIRE LIFELONG LEARNING. …..We strongly promote reading and writing,

WE CULTIVATE A WELCOMING ENVIRONMENT FOR COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT. We want our libraries to be comfortable, inviting, accessible spaces where you can work and play Our libraries are inclusive spaces for people of all backgrounds, where everyone is welcomed and respected.

While JMRL values promote reading and writing, Thomas Jefferson did not promote reading or writing for the black people he enslaved. Thomas Jefferson enslaved 600 humans during his lifetime in his slave kingdom, including my ancestors. Jefferson’s treatment of his slaves included separating enslaved families by gifting slaves to members of his own family, creating a breeding ground for child slavery by way of nail factory where young boys were regularly beaten to ensure productivity, using a business model to determine the value of female slaves by how many offspring they would potentially bring.

“Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” and “All Men are Created Equal” the words we hold so dear in this county, were not inclusive to those Thomas Jefferson enslaved at that time, Jefferson in all his Founding Father greatness, was not great, or even good to those he enslaved. Furthermore, there is little evidence to suggest Jefferson viewed the enslaved families on his Monticello plantation as even human, but rather like livestock or a business investment. Historical record provides ample evidence of intolerable racist beliefs and biases. For example, in Jefferson Notes on the State of Virginia, Jefferson stated that Black people “lacked forethought, intelligence, beauty”, has an intolerable odor”. Jefferson also believed that Blacks were inferior to Whites. Since our library bears the name of Thomas Jefferson, one could ask if the library thinks the same things about Black people that Jefferson did. Until JMRL bears a name that makes all people can feel comfortable, welcomed and included, any mission statements they have citing diversity and inclusion ring hollow.

In recent years, our community has attempted to undergo a racial reckoning. These efforts have resulted in many schools/organizations changing their names and statues being removed. The primary reason for many of these name changes has been to be a more inclusive space. The painful truth is that many men we have valorized throughout our history, including our Founding Fathers, were by definition White supremacists. Many in our community are unaccepting of this hard truth. When the Thomas Jefferson Health District changed it name to Blue Ridge Health District, they stated that

“Changing our name is symbolic of the deeper work we are doing as an organization to create an inclusive, equitable environment for our staff and clients and to acknowledge and address the impact of racism on health,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, TJHD District Director. “Our mission is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all community members and it is critical that our name reflects all of the communities we serve.”

Blue Ridge Heath District set the precedent. Additionally, in the past several years a plethora of schools statewide and nationwide voted to change names tied with Jefferson, including a school Falls Church, Va. named after Jefferson. Part of racial reconciliation involves examining public spaces, names of buildings and not continuing to hold onto relics of a dark racist past. Any name attached to slavery could never feel welcoming (specifically for Black descendants of the enslaved and the Black community at large) in a free public use space like JMRL. Jefferson has Monticello and Madison has Montpelier; they will never be forgotten. A public library’s role is to tell the stories of Jefferson and Madison inside through books, not outside by the name on the building.

During the last JMRL Board of Trustees meeting, a number of White people in our community shined a favorable light on Thomas Jefferson. They failed to consider the dark side. Doing so would require them the step down from White privilege and look through a marginalized lens. Historically, White privilege has made it comfortable for White people to give little or no consideration to the voices of Black people or marginalized people. It also allows for a whitewashed version of Black history, which glosses over historical Black trauma and Black pain

Until we as a community are willing to listen and acknowledge the past in a way that validates the trajectory of hurt, harm, pain, suffering, oppression, generational trauma, caused by slavery, we will never reach a true place of healing the painful racial wounds from the past. Until we can come to a place where we no longer adorn names on our public buildings of presidents who were embedded in racism, oppression, harm to Black people and exclusion, we cannot claim inclusivity.

The name of a library should be inclusive — not perpetuate a dark shadow of oppression. Libraries have the power to be welcoming, inclusive spaces for all. Having an inclusive name that lets everyone feel comfortable feels like a very small step towards racial reconciliation. Yet the request to change the name has been met with big opposition for a space that is supposed to feel inclusive and equitable.