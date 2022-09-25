Opinion/Letter: Youngkin would sign abortion ban

Youngkin would sign abortion ban

It is about time to put an end to elected representatives enabling election deniers and Republican publicity stunts. “There is no question that Governor Youngkin would sign a total abortion ban in Virginia if given the chance,” tweeted Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia. “We can’t allow him to have majorities in the General Assembly to send him this ban.” Youngkin is clearly using this issue to promote his ill-considered push to for a national nomination. It is antithetical of Republicans to actively support denial of reproductive rights to women, while claiming to be the party of “less government interference”. If this is the sort of action we can expect from Republican representatives in our state and Congress, we need not vote for them.

Election deniers are clearly supporting a failed attempt to subjugate our voting rights. There is no support in facts to justify this statement. Multiple courts have denied that there was any widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome of the 2020 election. Efforts to “reform” our election procedures are an attempt to subvert the right to vote. As an election worker for 3 years, I only saw one voter who tried to vote twice, and that was an issue of their confusion, not an attempt at fraud. Under Virginia law this matter was referred to the Commonwealth Attorney for investigation.

There is no logical evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 election. This is a fantasy and an obvious way to try to manipulate voters. Women are humans, entitled to make their own decisions. People are not pawns to be used for political purposes.

I urge every concerned voter to head to the polls in November, armed with a commitment to end this madness.

Curtis Putnam

Palmyra