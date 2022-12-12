Opinion/Letter: Youngkin transgender policy leaves students worried

I am a resident of Charlottesville City and I am writing about the legislative changes to reverse the Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools. I am appalled at the changes that the Youngin administrative is attempting to make to the transgender protections.

I am also a parent to a boy who is transgender who has felt understood and supported by his school community because they have always followed the tenants of the original policy. I have personally seen my son’s mental health and his ability to concentrate on his education affected by discussions that take away the things in school that give him a sense of peace and safety.

Unfortunately, he is worried that schools will be made to follow Younkin's proposals. So my son has decided that under this administration he will home school. As a community member and a taxpayer, I want the schools to be safe and welcoming for all students.

As a therapist, my experience supports the data that children and youth that have the opportunity to embrace their whole true selves and be accepted by their peers, their parents, their school and their whole community have better outcomes. Our state policies should reflect what the research states are the best practices. The Department of Education stated on Oct. 27 that it would delay installing the changes to read the 71,000 comments of public opinion. I have not seen any updates to what the decision was regarding this review.

I request follow-up by the Department of Education regarding the Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender students in your newspaper. The state agency needs to inform us of this decision that impacts the mental health, wellbeing and safety of students in this area.

Michelle Dietch

Charlottesville