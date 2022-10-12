Opinion/Letter: Youngkin is failing Virginia voters

Youngkin is failing Virginia voters

Voter suppression is sinister stuff–by definition. But democracy won’t survive unless the rest of us recognize what’s going on. New voter registration cards, for instance. They were sent out late. And they were incorrect —both wrong polling places and the wrong address for dropping off mail-in ballots. These registration cards were sent by the State Board of Election, which is under the control of our Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin’s party calls for “election integrity,” but there’s nothing honest about denying 2020 election results that have been repeatedly proved accurate. And now Youngkins’s election board sends voter registration cards that are both late and inaccurate. Is this nefarious voter-suppression or willful incompetence? Either way, the results are the same: our right to vote is being undermined. That’s inexcusable. That’s why democracy itself is on the ballot this fall. So please open your registration card and check it carefully. Make sure you see your precinct name. If you have questions, call your local registrar. If you want to vote early in Albemarle, here’s the correct address: Albemarle County Office Building, 1600 5th Street Extended (just south of I-64). Democracy will die if we ignore Republican efforts to undermine elections.