Opinion/Letter: Young piano virtuoso awes audience

On Oct. 11 at UVa’s Old Cabell Hall, the audience was transported back in time when a young Russian pianist displayed abilities more associated with the 19th century than that of the last or the present.

Alexander Malofeev painted pictures with musical colors and tonal production reminiscent of Anton Rubenstein, Franz Liszt, Josef Hoffman and Sergei Rachmaninov, among others. He created these tones by way of the various positions and movements of his fingers, hands and wrists; and an extremely judicious and appropriate use of the pedals.

He carried the musical line brilliantly. It was like listening to a conversation between three people where each person’s voice was clear and distinct. The voices seemed distinct from one another as they filled the hall, creating a spatial quality so different from a performance where sound simply seems to emanate from one location. For those of us old enough to remember records in “mono,” it was a bit like hearing a stereo recording for the first time with Dolby.

While performing the Moonlight Sonata, you could hear a pin drop. The captivated audience seemed to hold their breath. Malofeev's used masterful control to produce color and tonal varieties with a deliberateness that left nothing to chance. It was evident that he knew precisely what experience he wanted to create for the audience with his own personal interpretation while honoring the vision/intention of the composers.

He just celebrated his 21st birthday. One can only wonder, what will he do over the next 21 years and the 21 years after that I hope I’m around to see and hear it.

Mark Wilson

Albemarle