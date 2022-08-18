Opinion/Letter: Wyoming voters disgraced themselves

Wyoming voters disgraced themselves

Citizens of Wyoming cast the most influential votes in their history Tuesday. The Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives determined if the citizens of the state truly wished to conserve the moral values of the founders of the GOP and the country.

When I was a young man attending the church of my parents (Mormon converts), I remember the privilege on occasion of being able to serve the sacrament to a former U.S. senator, Arthur V. Watkins of Utah. Being born and raised in Arlington, Va., this was not that unusual.

However when I matured intellectually, I learned the story of Sen. Watkins’ career. In the 1950’s while Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, who helped defeat Nazi Germany’s fascism , was rewarded with the presidency, a movement of extreme right-wing neo-fascism arose in the U.S. called the “Red Scare.” Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy led this movement. He abused the congressional power of public hearings to lie about and deceive many regarding the “legion” of communists buried in the government whom he hounded out of office, as well as other public figures, some of whom committed suicide because of such abuse.

It fell to Sen. Watkins to investigate this abuse of power (chronicled in his book “Enough Rope”). Sen. Watkins’ inquiry helped convince the Senate to censure McCarthy, which led to the end of McCarthy’s political career.

But as the old saying goes, “no good deed goes unpunished.” After investigating McCarthy’s abuses, voters in Utah removed Sen. Watkins from office when he next stood for election.

McCarthy’s sidekick and bulldog prosecutor, Roy Cohn, was also a close advisor to Donald Trump when Trump was young. Trump learned to attack anyone who criticized him, and how to avoid legal consequence for all criminal activities.

Wyoming replayed history defeating Cheney in a Republican primary that was won by a Trump-backed candidate. For those who respect the truth enough to consider the mountain of evidence thus far provided by the U.S. House of Representatives investigative committee regarding the January 6th attack on the Capitol, the choice of Elizabeth Cheney was crystal clear. Instead, like the voters of Utah years ago, voters in Wyoming disgraced themselves by being deceived by a pathological liar.

Steven Dwight Ferber

Arlington