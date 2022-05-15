Opinion/Letter: Wresting control

Here is the true implication of what it means to be pro-life: “It is not your body and it is not your choice; your body is mine and you are HAVING my baby.”

The framers of the Constitution likely would have agreed. As it is often pointed out, men in those days had no respect for a woman’s autonomy, her intelligence, or her ability to do anything but make men comfortable. It is ironic that Sharia law has created such trepidation in the American conscience. Too many of our elected officials have no constraints about insisting that any woman who happens to have an errant sperm fertilize one of her eggs must allow that embryo to develop into a full fledged human being. This is what constitutes freedom and democracy in the brave new world.