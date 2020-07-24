Woes facing us are no fiction
It’s common in many movies, books, and TV shows to put their heroes in danger. No matter how many bad guys shoot at them, no matter how close bombs explode next to them, they survive. The minor, unnamed characters die, but rarely the heroes. Critics say these heroes have “plot armor,” since they are too important to the plot’s ending to be killed.
We naturally believe we are all the heroes of our own story. Unlike heroes with pre-planned journeys, we have no plot armor. In real life, we are more like “extras,” the red-shirts of science fiction. We have no fictional protection.
When we are exposed to COVID-19, we have no plot armor. What we do have are our masks and our soap and our common sense. Action is better than denial.
When we are victimized by discrimination, we have no plot armor. We can take to the streets and do the long, slow work of changing people’s hearts. Uniting is better than denial.
We all live on earth, where our children and grandchildren will suffer from the effects of climate change for the foreseeable future, without a single breastplate of plot armor. Depending on luck or denial won’t help. What we can do is try to create the political will for immediate, serious change to reduce carbon emissions. United action is needed.
We can be like characters in books in which the hero survives through intelligence and effort. We can wear our masks, stand up for justice, and keep reminding those in power that we care about the environment, that we want future generations to have a livable world. Through our determined effort, we can be the heroes who improve the world.
If we continually call and write and meet with our congressmen to push for solutions, you and I can keep a dystopian future fictional.
Bonnie J. Redding
Fluvanna County
