Opinion/Letter: With gun rights come responsibilities

The Bill of Rights affords all US citizens great privileges. But all rights carry with them serious responsibilities. The Second Amendment permits citizens to own a gun, but accompanying that right comes the obligation to use guns responsibility. The Second Amendment does not give anybody the right to kill another person except in self-defense. And nobody needs a semi-automatic military style weapon for self-defense. There is no justification whatsoever for anyone outside the military to own such a weapon.
Jennifer Gaden
Charlottesville