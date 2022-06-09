 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/Letter: With gun rights come responsibilities

  • 0

The Bill of Rights affords all US citizens great privileges. But all rights carry with them serious responsibilities. The Second Amendment permits citizens to own a gun, but accompanying that right comes the obligation to use guns responsibility. The Second Amendment does not give anybody the right to kill another person except in self-defense. And nobody needs a semi-automatic military style weapon for self-defense. There is no justification whatsoever for anyone outside the military to own such a weapon.

Jennifer Gaden

Charlottesville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert