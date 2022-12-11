Opinion/Letter: Wildrock brings nature play to kids

This month marks an important milestone for Wildrock, the Crozet-based nonprofit started by Carolyn Schuyler, to promote nature play for health and happiness. Carolyn has worked with astonishing energy to garner support, launch the organization and grow its programs and relationships with numerous community partners. Her tireless efforts have resulted in thousands of children caring for, loving and benefiting from nature. She has also recruited a fantastic team of volunteers and staff, including the two full time program staff, Caroline Frigon and Sierra Brown, who share Carolyn’s passion for nature equity. Caroline leads Wildrock’s outreach programs and plays an essential role in data management and logistics behind the scenes. Her thoughtfulness and care are felt by children and ensure programs run smoothly. Sierra runs field trips, camps and programs at Wildrock’s Barn and Discovery Center. She has boundless energy and a passion for child-led programs and free play.