Opinion/Letter: Why vote? Here's why.

My fellow citizens, the midterm elections are coming up, but why vote? The Republican Party and various conspiracy theorists already claim fraud and fake votes to overturn your election process that was guaranteed and fought for by millions of deceased veterans and millions more disabled veterans like me. We took an oath to support, defend and protect the Constitution. The president and member of Congress take the same oath, but some of them, especially Donald Trump and his supporters, decided sedition and overthrowing the laws of the land - including your right to vote - was not in their best interests.