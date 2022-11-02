Opinion/Letter: Why vote? Here's why.

My fellow citizens, the midterm elections are coming up, but why vote? The Republican Party and various conspiracy theorists already claim fraud and fake votes to overturn your election process that was guaranteed and fought for by millions of deceased veterans and millions more disabled veterans like me. We took an oath to support, defend and protect the Constitution. The president and member of Congress take the same oath, but some of them, especially Donald Trump and his supporters, decided sedition and overthrowing the laws of the land - including your right to vote - was not in their best interests.
So folks, go vote. But remember who to vote for those who do not want to deny you voting rights by controlling your lives with false promises and lies about election fraud. Please do you duty and honor the sacrifices of those who served this great country to keep it free. VOTE!! VOTE!!!
Ron Granitz Sr.
