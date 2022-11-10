Opinion/Letter: West Main needs protected bike lanes

West Main needs protected bike lanes

The City of Charlottesville needs to build protected bike lanes. What better place to start than West Main Street? Protected bike lanes help climate goals by allowing more people to bike, increase customer traffic to adjacent businesses, and most of all, improve safety for both people biking and people driving.

With the cancellation of the West Main Streetscape project, there is currently no significant improvement slated for the corridor. In the meantime, people continue to rely on this important connection to bike from one part of town to the other, making do with painted bike lanes that leave them vulnerable.

My frustration with this situation led me to draw up a concept plan for installing low-cost protected bike lanes in a way that uses the existing roadway and keeps street parking along West Main. I am asking for the city to install a pilot project that can be done with paint, flexposts, and rubber curbs that would provide an unobstructed travel lane for people biking.

I’ve shared the plan with City Hall, and I have asked for support from the community. So far, the petition I have started has garnered over 400 signatures, along with many comments attesting to the importance of a safe, bikeable West Main Street. (More information can be found at http://carfreecville.com/)

West Main Street is a critical node of our bike network, connecting UVA and downtown Charlottesville. It would be a great place for the city to demonstrate the protected bike lane concept that has been gaining acceptance in localities across the U.S. Providing a separated path for bikes would help not just those on bikes but would also help drivers trying to avoid bikers who regularly need the roadway to dodge open car doors and vehicles parked in the bike lanes. Please ask the leadership at City Hall to pilot this much-needed project.

Andy Orban

Charlottesville