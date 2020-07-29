We need police even more today
As the increasing violence and destruction in our country spreads, soon no one and nowhere will be safe. When the angry mob comes to your door, who do you plan to call? The police?
Let us hope that these brave men and women are still there to protect us when that time comes.
Now is the time for our public officials to support our police departments so they will be there to help us when we need them.
Barbara B. Wilson
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
