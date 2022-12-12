Opinion/Letter: Warm winter may not bring bugs

The effects of global climate change upon the natural world should concern folks, but blanket statements—such as warmer winters mean “more bugs, pests, and threats to Virginia's forests in the decades to come”—mislead the public.

People get the impression that warmth equates to greater insect survival through the winter, and thus, increased numbers of organisms come the growing season. That’s not necessarily so.

When winter (and late-fall) days reach temperatures well into the fifties or higher, insects dependent upon nectar (flowers) or greenery (plant sap) often become active, venturing out only to find a dearth of growing plants to nourish their activities. Without food, they face starvation.

Therefore, unusually warm winter days help to decrease populations of numerous kinds of insects, such as, quite possibly, Asian Lady Beetles and Brown Marmorated Stinkbugs (both considered pestiferous). They become especially active on warm days inside buildings where they’re trying to hibernate, but no food exists for them.

I’ve kept track of local insect activity for almost four decades. The Asian Lady Beetle and Brown Marmorated Stinkbug populations were practically nonexistent in the 2022 growing season, and the usual swarms of them trying to come inside buildings did not materialize this fall.

Their crash in numbers may not be due only to recent mild winters, but it certainly coincides with their persistently downward spiral each successive year. Additionally, I’ve recorded the complete disappearance of many insect species on my property, where pesticides have never been used for growing plants and thus doesn’t offer an explanation.

Experts apparently haven’t noticed the plummeting numbers of alien lady beetles and stinkbugs, perhaps because they aren’t looking for something they don’t expect to occur. A lesson to be learned: Harbor erroneous beliefs about nature and you’re bound to overlook reality.

Marlene Condon

Crozet