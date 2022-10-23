Opinion/Letter: Voters in 5th should demand better

The voters of Virginia’s 5th District need to make a hard choice on Nov. 8. Should they vote for country and truth or should they vote for lies and conspiracy theories? At first that seems simple. But if you put a D next to truth and country and an R next to lies and conspiracies, how many of us will vote reflexively for the R, even if it means we are voting against what we believe in?

The bible warns us to beware of false prophets. Beware of the man who beats his own chest, braying about his own righteousness. Think of those things when Bob Good declares himself a "Biblical Christian." All Christians believe in the Bible. But Bob Good wants you to know he is more "Bibley" than you. Bob Good voted against the Keep Kids Fed Act. He voted against the Save Mom’s Lives Act. He voted against the Nursing Mothers Act. Does that sound like a Christian?

He's no friend of our military or veterans either. He voted against the National Defense Authorization Act. He voted against health care for our veterans.

He voted against getting our roads and bridges fixed or bringing internet to help our local business compete. Don’t worry. All these bills passed because other Republicans have more compassion and common sense than extremist Bob Good, so they voted to pass all of them.

The 5th District needs to be a place where our children can stay instead of having to move away for opportunities. That won’t happen by electing an extremist. None of Bob Good’s top donors are from the 5th. His money comes from Texas, Nevada, California, Connecticut, Delaware and other outside places. Maybe that is why he doesn’t focus on the needs of our district. This time we need to vote Bob Good out, so next time the Republican Party gives us a candidate that isn’t more interested in putting on a show than getting things done for the 5th.

What good is Bob Good if he only does bad for the 5th?

Scott Turner

Columbia