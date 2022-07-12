Opinion/Letter: Vote to restore women's rights

It’s official: Women are now second-class citizens.

So how does it feel to lose your reproductive rights? To jeopardize your health? To be dependent on others for your welfare?

And how will you feel when this radical right

Supreme Court decides to curtail your access to birth control? To allow the government to dictate whom you can love or marry? To threaten you with incarceration for a

“suspicious” miscarriage? To track and monitor your intimate activities?

So, how can you fight back and restore your rights?

Vote Democratic in November.

It’s up to all of us.

Jean Howell

Charlottesville