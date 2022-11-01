Opinion/Letter: Vote to honor those who died for that right

Right to vote is precious

I am writing to encourage everyone to exercise their franchise to vote. Our right to vote has been secured and maintained for us through great effort and loss of life. We owe it to those who have sacrificed for this right, and to future generations, to be well informed about issues and not simply vote based on our political affiliation. We must look more closely at the information presented to us and not just accept statements made by “leaders” who have been shown to make up “facts” and repeat them as if they were truth. We need to consider the long-term impact of our decisions and not only focus on our anger due to current states of affairs. For example, how can we blame the current administration for the financial downturn when to a great extent it was caused by the economic fallout from COVID and the Russian invasion of Ukraine? We need to consider the long-term impact of laws we are proposing and how they might undermine our individual liberties. Consider, do we limit the rights of one half of our nation to make decisions about their own health? What other rights will be limited as others disagree with your decisions and/ or life style in the future and use this precedent to rationalize other limits on our lives?