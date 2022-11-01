Opinion/Letter: Vote to honor those who died for that right

Right to vote is precious
I am writing to encourage everyone to exercise their franchise to vote. Our right to vote has been secured and maintained for us through great effort and loss of life. We owe it to those who have sacrificed for this right, and to future generations, to be well informed about issues and not simply vote based on our political affiliation. We must look more closely at the information presented to us and not just accept statements made by “leaders” who have been shown to make up “facts” and repeat them as if they were truth. We need to consider the long-term impact of our decisions and not only focus on our anger due to current states of affairs. For example, how can we blame the current administration for the financial downturn when to a great extent it was caused by the economic fallout from COVID and the Russian invasion of Ukraine? We need to consider the long-term impact of laws we are proposing and how they might undermine our individual liberties. Consider, do we limit the rights of one half of our nation to make decisions about their own health? What other rights will be limited as others disagree with your decisions and/ or life style in the future and use this precedent to rationalize other limits on our lives?
I grew up in a country where the government was overthrown several times and have lived in another country where the government controlled the nation through intimidation, subversion of the vote, and suppression of free speech. People in such places dream of being able to vote freely and without fear to express their hopes. Vote to honor those who have sacrificed for us, for the future of democracy in the USA, and to demonstrate for other citizens of our world how democracy can and should function.
Nick Smith
Charlottesville