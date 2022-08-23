Opinion/Letter: Vote shows Good doesn't support vets

On August 6 Congressman Bob Good sent an email touting his support for Vietnam Veterans with the following statement "All our veterans deserve to be recognized for their service and sacrifice for this great nation".

The following week he voted against the P.A.C.T. Act, the bill Jon Stewart lobbied for. This bill did at least three import things for vets.

1. Set up a process for Iraq and Afghanistan vets to receive treatment and compensation for burn pit exposure.

2. Expanded the medical conditions for Agent Orange compensation for Vietnam Veterans.

3. Addresses some issues surrounding the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune from 1955-1980.

I fall into two of these categories and my wife one. And I am sure a number of Good's constituents fall into one or more of these categories.

I asked Mr. Good about this vote and got back unclear language that seemed to blame the Democrats for his vote. I was not aware that folks in the military have an R or D on his or her uniform.

Such is political life in our district.

Bob Lorish

Charlottesville