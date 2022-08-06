Opinion/Letter: Vote for who cares for your needs

There is a saying you get what you pay for. It also applies to you get what you vote for. We get do nothing representatives like Mitch McConnell, Bob Good and others that are too busy trying to get elected with all the perks to really care about you. They don’t care enough about computer chip production in the U.S. and women’s health care to give a damn about what really matters. So please, do not simply vote for someone because they have been around for a long time. Think long and hard about who will best serve your needs. We will have to wait for another election to get them out if they don’t follow through on their campaign promises. So be careful.