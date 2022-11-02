Opinion/Letter: Vote for someone who works for you

U. S. Representative Bob Good was elected in 2020 by the majority of Virginia's 5th District voters. He accepted those results even though he denied the outcome of the presidential election that same year. In the almost two years Good has served, his extremely partisan voting record has been unsupportive of veteran’s health/medical care, has blocked local grants to police departments, and did not support the CHIPS Act designed to create jobs and fortify domestic production of semi-conductors. Instead, he is focused on building a wall at the southern border, eliminating the ability of women to make their own health decisions, and supporting policy changes that will worsen the mental health of children and adults in Virginia.
Josh Thornburg, his opponent, is a defender of democracy, a representative of the needs of rural communities, and a realist when it comes to climate challenges, renewable energy, and jobs that matter to 5th District citizens. He champions the Constitutional rights, responsibilities, and freedoms provided to all Americans. Listen to him speak and note his willingness to find common ground and to tackle the important economic, health, and social issues facing 5th District voters.
Tired of the vitriol and divisiveness of our current political reality? Looking for elected leaders who replace mean spiritedness and fear -ongering with a willingness to reach across the aisle and embrace a United States of America? I am, and I plan to vote for Josh Thornburg. Join me.
Ann Etchison
Afton