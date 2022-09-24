Opinion/Letter: Vote for Josh Throneburg

I am writing to encourage voters to consider the candidacy of Josh Throneburg in the upcoming November election to fill the 5th District Congressional seat currently held by Bob Good. Josh Throneburg is running on a platform of “compassion and common sense.” He is focused on creating a better life for all the citizens of central Virginia, no matter what their background or beliefs.

Growing up on a family farm, Josh experienced firsthand the struggles and concerns of working families, and he now offers common sense solutions to the wide variety of challenges these families face. His chosen path as an ordained minister has taught him to listen with compassion to the viewpoints of all stakeholders, and to seek solutions that will benefit everyone involved. To learn more about his vision for creating a better future for us and for our country, please visit Josh’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/JoshForVirginia/) or campaign website (https://joshforvirginia.com/#meet-josh).

Although this is not a presidential election year, please don’t sit this one out! In the last election, Bob Good won by only about 5%, so if enough voters are dissatisfied with his divisive ideas and lack of positive action on our behalf, we can make our voices heard and choose someone who will strengthen our democracy and take us forward. Josh Throneburg is the candidate who has the motivation, skills, and vision to do this, and I urge you to give him your vote to represent our district in Congress on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting started Friday, Sept. 23. Check with your registrar and cast your ballot soon.

Nancy Ann DeWitt

Albemarle County