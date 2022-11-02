Opinion/Letter: Vote for issues important to you

Why does the Republican Party talk so much about protecting our constitutional rights and personal freedoms as they fight diligently to gut the following state & federal legislative protections across our nation:

• The constitutional right of every U.S. citizen to cast their ballot without electoral or legislative interference and eliminating the current guardrail protections against voter suppression and district gerrymandering.

• The constitutional right of a women to make their own body’s life choice.

• Social Security protecting every contributing retiree and the disabled for the past 87 years.

• Medicare providing healthcare for Americans over 65 since 1965.

• Many existing environmental protections safeguarding against the effects of climate change.

• Funding for public education.

• Civil rights for everyone.

Do you think these rights and the legislation that supports them are important within the working of our democracy?

If so, run, don’t walk, to vote. Early voting is open until Nov. 5 at your local registrar’s office. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8th.

Beth Daisey

Waynesboro