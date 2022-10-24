Opinion/Letter: Vote against Trump extremists

Vote against Trump extremists

As I watched an American flag flutter in the breeze on Sept. 11, 2022, I was struck by how much greater the threat to America is today from extremist Trump MAGA Republicans than it ever was from Islamic al-Qaeda extremists.

The 9/11 attack by al-Qaeda was intended to reveal America’s weakness internationally and resulted in the tragic death of 2,977 people. The attacks by MAGA Republicans on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 that sought to overturn the right to vote in numerous states was an attack on the personal rights, the pursuit of justice, the rule of law for all Americans and “the very soul of this country,” as President Joe Biden accurately stated in an address at Independence Hall on Sept. 2.

In the days following 9/11, our nation united behind President George Bush who came to be supported by an unprecedented 90% of Americans after being one of the few presidents to lose the national popular vote in his election.

As a respected conservative Federal Circuit Court Judge stated to Congress recently, Trump and his MAGA supporters “are a clear and present danger to American Democracy.” But we can defend our democracy if we come together and vote in the November election for candidates who believe in and support the peaceful transfer of power, the right and opportunity for every citizen to vote, and the Constitutional right of women to make decisions about their own bodies without government interference.

There has never been an election that is more important to the personal freedoms of you and your children than the one coming up Nov. 8. Early voting started on Sept. 23. The last day of early in-person voting at your local registrar’s office is Nov. 5. Contact your registrar for locations and hours. Show that you love your country and your flag. Vote to preserve our democracy, protect the right to vote and individual liberty.

James Pyles

Crozet