Opinion/Letter: Volunteers help build botanical garden

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont (BGP) marked its fifth consecutive year of honoring the life and legacy of Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and we could do so only because of the support of our community partners. On this official Day of Service, we were proud to engage with our community to continue the transformation of the south side of the Botanical Garden. We are grateful to our hearty, energetic and enthusiastic volunteers who braved the cold - amid snow flurries - to clear invasive plants, create paths and gathering spots through the garden and lend support to our professional teams. We also thank Bartlett Tree Experts who collaborated with us once again to prune trees and grind the debris while keeping us safe, and J. W. Townsend Landscaping who helped transport equipment from the Melbourne Road side of the Garden and lent equipment, expert advice and assistance in identifying and removing invasive species. Public Lands joined us this year and provided delicious treats and take aways for volunteers. Many thanks to Great Harvest Bread Company who provided baked goods to sustain our workers. We invite the community to come and see the wonderful results that were accomplished. The Garden is located at 950 Melbourne Road and open from dawn to dusk. Trail maps are located in the kiosk. Until the stream restoration is completed and a bridge built, access to the south side of the stream is from the Skate Park side of McIntire Park. Come explore the cleared paths and contemplate what the future holds for all of us at the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont. For more information, see our website, www.piedmontgarden.org.