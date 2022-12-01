Opinion/Letter: Virginia gun laws already strong

I believe the John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions is an excellent resource. Gun ownership requires a great deal of responsibility and education. To conceal a handgun in Virginia, for instance, an applicant must demonstrate proof of competency with a firearm in a legally acceptable manner, though it is still lawful in Virginia to open carry without the same proof of competency. But since 2020, firearm sales in Virginia are subject to universal background checks. This is what most Democrats have begged for for years, and they now have it. But as the editor asserted, universal background checks are actually not enough; they must be combined with a license, which historically have been granted rather discriminatorily. Licensing, they conclude, would statistically reduce gun violence in the state. But Virginia is already ranked 14th for states with the strictest firearm laws, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. By law, there is now a three-year ban on firearm ownership in domestic violence cases, while other such red flag laws are also in effect. Many locations simply ban carrying firearms. The editor stated that the UVa shooter “had stockpiled weapons and ammunition in a campus apartment” despite the fact that weapons are banned in student housing. While the editor clearly wants to blame gun owners, the Second Amendment, and manufacturers for these atrocities, it is clear that the strict laws Democrats want are not resolving the issue. When Democrats get sensible gun control measures passed, it is deemed not enough, and won’t be, until all semi-automatic guns (which includes numerous hunting firearms) are completely outlawed, as President Biden demanded on Nov. 24. While John Hopkins believes the majority of gun owners are law abiding citizens who advocate for common sense, it is clear this paper does not.