Vandalism of nature is outrageous
As I strolled along the Rivanna River Trail on a recent morning, I discovered just off the path a mature box elder tree from which the bark on a huge portion of the trunk had been carefully stripped — by a human being, no doubt. I am outraged.
I understand the growing desire to get outdoors during the stressful COVID pandemic. More and more people use Charlottesville’s Riverside Park trail in the Woolen Mills.
While I am upset by it, I understand that people are not used to carrying their own trash out of the area and often leave behind bottles, cans, and wrappers, and forget to pick up their bags of dog feces on their round trip along the trail.
I even understand (although deplore) that people pull off branches or pull up plants, only to discard them along the way or go off trail to climb the cliff, scraping clean the vegetation between boulders and thus creating a runway for mud and debris entering the river during rainstorms.
I know we need to educate people who perhaps have not, previous to the pandemic, appreciated the outdoors.
But the stripping of the bark of the box elder is the final straw. While it might have been for someone’s “project,” an art object or a display for entertainment, the self-centeredness is obvious. The person sees nature — and specifically this box elder — as disposable public property subject to personal whims and desires.
In fact, the box elder grew in an area outside the boundary of Riverview Park and likely belongs to a nearby landowner, who — like others beyond Riverview’s loop trail — has given limited access for the public to walk and bike the trail’s paved path.
Please respect nature. And teach your children. Our future depends on it.
Katherine E. Slaughter
Charlottesville
