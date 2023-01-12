Opinion/Letter: UVA Health works to serve Southside Va.

UVA Health works to serve Southside Va.

After reading the Nov. 3 letter “UVA Health needs to up rural services,” we want to share UVA Health’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality care to residents of Southside Virginia.

A key element to serving communities in this region is UVA Health’s clinical affiliation with Lynchburg-based, Centra Health. This alliance builds on strengths of both organizations to collaboratively deliver highly specialized patient care services closer to home in Southside Virginia. We are jointly developing clinical programs and recruiting providers to the region ranging from telestroke services to opening a new clinic for transplant patients.

Additionally, UVA Health is working with Central Virginia Health Services, a federally qualified health center in Buckingham, to provide at-home patient monitoring. CVHS is receiving 40 reusable patient-monitoring kits, including tablets with an internet connection and medical equipment including blood pressure cuffs, thermometers and scales.

Building on a successful pilot program with CVHS that provided free colorectal cancer screenings to uninsured patients, UVA Health is working with healthcare partners in rural communities across Virginia, including Southside Virginia, to expand access to cancer screenings for underserved groups.

In this program, patient navigators will assist patients in accessing and completing breast and colorectal cancer screenings. A UVA Cancer Center outreach specialist will also work with community organizations to raise awareness of the benefits of getting screened for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer. Through the Virginia Health Center Cancer Screening Consortium, UVA Cancer Center will also bring together health centers from across the state to improve cancer screening rates and share best practices.

Finally, UVA Health has secured a $5 million telehealth grant to enable access to care in rural communities. We are committed to serving patients from across the Commonwealth, including Southside Virginia, and look forward to building on these initiatives in the months and years ahead.

Jason Lineen

Chief Strategy Officer

UVA Health