Opinion/Letter: UVa Health needs to up rural services

Thank you for the article - Throneburg supports health care access, better broadband, more solar farms (dailyprogress.com) - identifying a heartfelt concern from a congressional candidate that UVa - Virginia's "Number 1" health system - can do more and do better to serve the vast rural, mostly poor and working class, Southside, that begins just south of Scottsville, across the James River.

My husband and I retired into rural Southside out of Albemarle after long careers in the Charlottesville area. I am retired from the School of Medicine. INDEED, as the candidate observed, health care services - advanced care, and ALSO the most basic primary care! - are poorly available, accessible, and affordable. Across much of rural Virginia there are serious health professional shortages (of primary care, mental health and behavioral health are, and oral health care). Many rural Virginia communities are 'maternity care deserts' (a term from March of Dimes) with poor coverage of pregnancy, maternity and infant care needs.

The local practice where we associated our care when we retired is having hard time recruiting providers. We lost our provider months ago and there is not replacement expected until next year.

I have asked various equity offices/officers at UVA to consider the serious health in-equities and in-justices - serious social in-justices - endured in rural Southside when UVA sits - not so far away - with vast assemblies of providers, researchers, educators, and others. We don't see them - ever - in Southside (other than those who need the dialysis centers - for renal disease - that UVA has in Farmville and Appomattox). Why can't - or why won't - UVA do more, and do better, to help end health disparities, inequities and injustices in rural Southside Virginia?

Can someone ask someone who will answer. Because no one answers me.

Edward Strickler

Farmville VA