Opinion/Letter: UVa board needs Ellis

I would like to respond to Sunday's Daily Progress editorial regarding the appointment of Mr. Ellis to the Board of Visitors and to Mr. Gibson's column also on the same page.
Governor Youngkin made 4 appointments. He has said he wants diversity of political thought on the board, and that he is concerned with suppression of free speech at our universities. Mr. Ellis also is. He is the only one of the 4 to elicit any controversy. He represents the view of many, if not the majority of alumni, who feel the university has drifted too far in the direction of progressivism. The governor has said nothing about future board appointments, if he has any, and the University's U.S. News and World Report ranking has slipped since inception, from 15th in its first ranking, to currently 25th.. Surely, we can accommodate one member with this more traditional perspective.
Regarding Mr. Gibson's column, I certainly agree that black history needs to be taught, including the unpleasant aspects of the past. But I hope that we can also focus on the tremendous progress that has been made in our society
in order to encourage positive perspective for the future, that emphasizes the broad current opportunities, rather than the divisive one that says our society is incorrigibly racist.
Louis Myers
Charlottesville