Opinion/Letter: UVa board needs Ellis

Governor Youngkin made 4 appointments. He has said he wants diversity of political thought on the board, and that he is concerned with suppression of free speech at our universities. Mr. Ellis also is. He is the only one of the 4 to elicit any controversy. He represents the view of many, if not the majority of alumni, who feel the university has drifted too far in the direction of progressivism. The governor has said nothing about future board appointments, if he has any, and the University's U.S. News and World Report ranking has slipped since inception, from 15th in its first ranking, to currently 25th.. Surely, we can accommodate one member with this more traditional perspective.