Opinion/Letter: Ukraine needs U.N. involved

What is the United Nations doing about the invasion by a foreign country in Ukraine? Answer: Nothing.

If Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the indiscriminate killing of thousands of civilians, adults and children, the displacement of tens of thousands from their homes, the destruction of schools, hospitals, non-military targets and a country isn't enough to get the United Nations attention and action, what does it take?

I understand that Russian is a permanent member of the Security Council. That should not give them the freedom to kill innocent Ukrainians. The U.N. should take action to expel Russia from the Security Council and then take action to protect Ukraine. To do nothing is an insult to every country that is a member of the U.N.

Ignoring and being silent while the Russian military attempts to take over a country is reminiscent of Nazi military actions prior to World War II that were ignored. The result was a world war. To do nothing is a disgrace and means the U.N. has no resolution to do the right thing when it matters.

Walter Anderson

Charlottesville